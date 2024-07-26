Jackson Wang wins hearts by protecting baby in KL

Singer Jackson Wang delighted fans with his appearance at Kuala Lumpur's Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Hong Kong-born pop sensation Jackson Wang turned heads yesterday as he attended the grand opening of the Louis Vuitton (LV) store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Thousands of fans had gathered at the mall entrance, eager to catch a glimpse of the global ambassador for the luxury brand.

While the 30-year-old was undoubtedly the star of the show, his attention was drawn to a more vulnerable member of the crowd: a baby.

The caption of a Xiaohongshu post read: "A person’s character is seen through the details", offered a glimpse into Wang’s compassionate nature."

As fans jostled for selfies, a woman holding a baby stood nearby. Despite the chaos, Wang remained attentive to the child’s safety, shielding the woman from the crowd when the baby's head accidentally bumped into his arm.

One online commentator observed: "He was more anxious than the mum about the baby."

Wang's gentlemanly behaviour extended beyond his concern for the infant. He was also seen assisting a woman in heels navigating the store's stairs.

Earlier in the day, Wang surprised a couple on the red carpet by gifting them a brand-new LV bag. He even signed the box before passing it to them.

According to sharp-eyed netizens, the bag looked like a Keepall Bandouliere 25, which is worth over $3,000.

The singer was first spotted in Kuala Lumpur on July 12 after attending Cartier's Trinity 100 pop-up exhibition in Singapore on July 10.

Since then, he has been spotted shopping for groceries, dining and going to the gym.

Despite his celebrity status, Wang has reportedly taken selfies with several fans who have approached him.