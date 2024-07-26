Malaysian actress exposes man who threatened to rape her

The actress said she will be lodging a police report.

Malaysian actress Diana Danielle has vowed to take legal action after receiving a rape threat on social media.

The incident is the latest in a string of harassment faced by Malaysian celebrities.

The 32-year-old, who is married to actor Farid Kamil, was conducting an Instagram question-and-answer session with fans when she came across a disturbing message from an unidentified user.

The individual allegedly threatened to rape her.

The mother-of-two publicly called out the man on her Instagram Stories and demanded an apology.

"Just because you're anonymous, doesn't mean you can just say whatever you want," she said. " I can easily find your personal information, don't underestimate me even for a second."

Despite the individual's subsequent apology, the actress remains determined to pursue the matter.

"I will still lodge a police report so that it really sinks into your thick skull," she stated. "You literally threatened to rape me."

This is not the first time Danielle has been subjected to such threats. In 2018, she exposed a man who proposed to other users on Facebook that they should gangrape her.