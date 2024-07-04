M'sian woman trapped in bus luggage compartment

She was in tears by the end of the saga and said she wasn't even given an apology.

The woman was trapped in the moving bus for over 10 minutes.

A young woman travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru experienced a terrifying ordeal after finding herself trapped inside the bus's luggage compartment.

The woman, who remained anonymous, described how a routine trip turned into a nightmare on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Upon arriving in JB on June 25 at 5.50 pm, she wanted to retrieve her luggage but realised it had been pushed deep inside the compartment.

As she crawled in to get her luggage, the compartment door slammed shut, trapping her in.

"I banged on the compartment door with my hands, but no one could hear me," she wrote. "No one can imagine what I felt at the time... It was really frightening."

Panicked, she called the bus operator using the number from her booking confirmation.

"I told the person, 'I'm locked in the luggage compartment. Can you please call the driver for me?'" she shared in her post. "However, the person didn't seem to understand and hung up on me."

After repeated attempts to contact the operator, including unanswered texts and a rude response from another representative, the woman began to feel faint due to lack of air.

Finally, after 10 agonising minutes, the bus stopped and she was freed.

But the driver appeared to be as unapologetic as the bus company – he simply grinned at her and said he thought she had already left.

"There was no apology!" she wrote. "I just burst into tears at that moment."