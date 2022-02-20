Near miss for Florida beachgoers as helicopter crashes in the sea, injuring two on board

MIAMI (AFP) - Two people were hospitalised on Saturday (Feb 19) after the helicopter they were flying in crashed into the ocean off a beach in the US state of Florida.

Miami Beach police said on Twitter they received a call about the crash at 1.10 pm (2.10am Sunday Singapore time).

Police and the fire department responded to the scene along with partner agencies, the tweet said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also responded to the crash.

“There were three passengers onboard. Two were transported to the hospital,” police said, adding the two were in “stable condition”.

A video posted with the tweet shows the helicopter falling into the Atlantic Ocean, not far from people swimming or sunbathing on the crowded beach.

Ms Mary Schiavo, former inspector-general of the US Department of Transportation, said on CNN that the video showed the helicopter appearing to lose engine power.

She said it appeared the pilot was able to steer away from beachgoers even as the helicopter fell.

The FAA said it would investigate the accident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.