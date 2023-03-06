No respite for Malaysian flood victims, numbers climb to 53,000

People affected by flooding are seen inside a tent at an evacuation centre in Kota Tinggi, Johor, on March 5, 2023.

There is no respite for flood-weary folks in Johor, Pahang and Melaka as the number of evacuees continued to climb to over 53,000.

Johor is bearing the brunt of the floods as continuous pelting rain since early last week saw 49,500 people from 14,200 families seeking shelter at 270 temporary relief centres as at 8am Monday.

Water levels of 14 rivers in seven districts breached the dangerous mark while 44 roads in eight districts including Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Mersing are currently closed for all vehicles due to the floods.

Authorities and volunteers have been working around the clock to assist flood victims, including the Sultan of Johor who dispatched three high-powered airboats to be used for food relief works.

Johor Prince Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim piloted one of the boats on Sunday to deliver food supplies to some flood victims.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Wee Ka Siong criticised the quality of food given to the victims.

In a video posted on his Facebook on Sunday, Datuk Seri Wee said evacuees in his Ayer Hitam constituency received small servings of food which arrived late and appeared lacking in nutrition.

Despite the gloom, there are some bright spots. Water has started to recede in some areas in a few districts and people have started cleanup works. Some enterprising shop owners continue to trade, hawking flood-damaged wares at a 50 per cent discount.

UNACCEPTABLE QUALITY OF FOOD PREPARED AND DELIVERED LATE TO FLOOD VICTIMS In this video, I express my shock and sadness with the quality of food that flood victims have to endure when they are already suffering from their homes being flooded. I have spoken to the Minister responsible for this matter so it can be improved and resolved immediately. Why should flood victims, not just here but all of them, endure more hardship? If the caterer engaged to prepare food for the relief centres cannot carry out their responsibility well, it should be given to the local JPKK (Village Development and Security Committee) to handle. Let them coordinate and organise preparing good and healthy food and necessities for their fellow villagers whose homes have been flooded.

As people look forward to a break in weather, the Johor government has started to make preparations for when the flood recedes. It has sent out an appeal for more than 2,000 volunteers to help with cleaning up homes, commercial premises and public facilities.

Neighbouring Pahang is still housing 3,000 victims from 850 families in 20 relief centres, while Melaka currently has 600 victims from 150 families housed in six centres.