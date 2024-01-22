Over 2,000 M'sia farmers take a hit from monsoon floods

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Arthur Joseph Kurup (centre) inspecting crops during a visit to a chilli and eggplant farming project in Felda Sungai Panching Selatan.

KUANTAN – A total of 2,095 farmers in the agri-food sector nationwide have been affected by the north-east monsoon floods to date, involving an estimated area of 4,701ha.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Arthur Joseph Kurup said 72 fruit and vegetable farmers were affected in Pahang, with an initial report indicating an affected area of 58.8ha in Pekan, Kuantan and Rompin districts.

“We are still collecting and updating data as the weather is uncertain. Flood-affected farmers need to register with their respective district agriculture department so that data collected can be used to approve aid to those eligible.

“We will strive to deliver assistance as quickly as possible so that they can quickly return to operating their farms before the next flood season returns,” he told reporters after participating in a walkabout programme in Sungai Atong on Jan 20.

At the event, 22 agri-food farmers cultivating crops such as sugar cane received agricultural input help, including fertiliser and pesticides, as well as agri-food kits, which are expected to lighten their burden to resume farming.

Datuk Arthur said the Agriculture Department will also conduct a study to help farmers in flood-prone areas reduce losses during the monsoon season.

“Among things that can be done is to reintroduce corn cultivation as this area was cultivated with the crop before being managed with other crops more recently.

“Corn is a short-duration crop where farmers can start planting in February every year and harvest twice before September to reduce losses due to year-end floods,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK