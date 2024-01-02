 In Pictures: Earthquake hits central Japan on New Year’s Day, Latest World News - The New Paper
In Pictures: Earthquake hits central Japan on New Year’s Day

A resident walking past a collapsed house, caused by an earthquake, in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of collapsed houses, cars and roads caused by an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
An damaged house in Nanao in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. At least 12 people were killed and others injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Firefighters extinguishing a fire in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Smoke rising from houses damaged by the earthquake, at a residential area in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
Earthquake affected residents sheltering in a gymnasium in Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 2, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo showing buildings burning in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake in the Noto region in Japan. PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
Road cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
People standing next to large cracks in the pavement after evacuating into a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024, following an earthquake.PHOTO: AFP
A collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake is seen at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
Shoppers at a supermarket crouching down as an earthquake hit the Toyama region in Japan on Jan 1, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors crouching down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, on Jan 1, 2024.PHOTO: REUTERS

The 7.6 magnitude quake left at least 12 people dead.

Jan 02, 2024 11:16 am

TOKYO – Japan on Jan 2 struggled to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that struck its west coast, killing at least a dozen people, wrecking buildings and roads, and knocking out power to swathes of homes in freezing temperatures.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Jan 1 in Ishikawa prefecture, prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves about 1m high hit Japan’s western seaboard.

Thousands of army personnel, firefighters and police officers from across the country have been dispatched to the worst-hit area in the relatively remote Noto peninsula.

However, rescue efforts have been hindered by badly damaged and blocked roads, and one of the area’s airports has been forced to close due to runway cracks.

