Policeman nabbed for allegedly shooting wife dead in Malaysia

KANGAR - A policeman was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife to death at their house in Simpang Empat, a town in Perlis, Malaysia.

Kangar district police Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said they received a report on Sunday about the incident from a man believed to be the suspect’s brother-in-law.

“Upon arriving at the house at about 8am, police asked the suspect to surrender but he refused, forcing them to barge into the house,” he said.

Mr Yusharifuddin said the suspect was detained in the master bedroom of the house, where the body of his 26-year-old wife was found.

According to the victim’s father, the suspect took out his pistol and fired over five shots at her in close range. The bullets hit her in the left eye and she died immediately, Mr Yusharifuddin added.

The victim’s body was sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar for a post-mortem exam.

The incident happened when the suspect, believed to be a narcotics officer, finished his shift, reported the New Straits Times.

Upon hearing the gunshots, other family members living in the home fled and called the police.

When the police arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, they found the suspect sitting in the master bedroom, still holding the gun in his hand. He did not resist arrest.

The victim’s body was lying on the bed in the master bedroom, and some bullet casings were found on the floor.

The couple did not have children.

The suspect had been working at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters for four years, said Mr Yusharifuddin.

Every policeman carries a firearm while on duty, with permission from their department head, he added.

Mr Yusharifuddin said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the remand application for the suspect will be made on Monday. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK