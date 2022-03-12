 Sanctions could cause space station to crash, says chief of Russian agency Roscosmos, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Sanctions could cause space station to crash, says chief of Russian agency Roscosmos

Sanctions could cause space station to crash, says chief of Russian agency Roscosmos
The operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station helps correct its orbit.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 12, 2022 04:00 pm

MOSCOW - Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos warned on Saturday (March 12), calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.

According to Dr Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian vessels servicing the ISS.

As a result, the Russian segment of the station - which helps correct its orbit - could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land".

Roscosmos will write to its partners in the space station to demand the removal of sanctions imposed on the corporation, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

The Russian company will be writing to the US Nasa, as well as the Canadian and European space agencies, to demand the removal of sanctions against it, Dr Rogozin said on his Telegram channel.

More On This Topic
Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
Russian-linked private jet impounded as Britain deepens aviation sanctions
A rocket hurtling through space for years is thought to have crashed into the Moon (above).
World

Looks like an old rocket just hit the Moon

Related Stories

Webb telescope spots its first star - and takes a selfie

Nasa buys Singapore undergrad's artwork

Chinese citizens slam Elon Musk online after space station near-misses

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SPACE AND COSMOSRussiaEMBARGOES AND ECONOMIC SANCTIONS