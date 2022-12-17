Search for campers resumes after landslide near Genting; some Malaysian states suspend camping

61 campers were rescued alive from the Batang Kali site, which authorities said was not licensed for camping.

KUALA LUMPUR – The search for a dozen campers still trapped in Friday’s landslide near Genting Highlands continued on Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after the disaster killed 21 others.

The search and rescue operation at Father’s Organic Farm was halted around midnight due to bad weather, with 61 rescued from the Batang Kali site, which the authorities said was not licensed for camping.

Those found alive include three Singaporeans, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday morning.

“The Malaysian government is working swiftly to ensure that all affected in the tragedy be given immediate assistance,” the statement added.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, several states including Selangor, Pahang and Johor have suspended camping and other recreational activities.

“All forest eco-parks, hiking trails and four-wheel-drive routes in Johor permanent forest reserves will be closed to the public starting Dec 17 until a date that will be announced later,” the state’s forestry department said on its Facebook page.

It added that this is a precautionary measure during the ongoing year-end monsoon.

The annual rainy season that stretches from November to February has regularly caused deadly and damaging floods. The last bout saw 54 killed and RM6 billion (S$1.8 billion) in economic losses nationwide.

Over 700 personnel across various government agencies have been involved in the mission to rescue the 94 registered at the campsite that was buried under 450,000 cubic metres of earth that fell from a height of 30m onto an area of about 0.4ha in size.

Landslides around Genting Highlands have occurred regularly over the last three decades, including a 1995 incident which killed 20.

As recently as Dec 11, part of a road was damaged when the earth slipped less than 15km from the deadly event on Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tragedy and assessing whether it was due to work activities or a natural disaster.