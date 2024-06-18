Siblings smiling, waving in video unaware dad had died

The video, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times, has touched a nerve with netizens, sparking an outpouring of condolences and offers of support for the family.

A heart-wrenching TikTok video has gone viral, capturing the innocence of three young students blissfully unaware of the tragic news awaiting them.

The video shows the siblings – one girl and two boys – laughing and waving at the camera as they leave school, seemingly called out early for a "family matter."

However, the text overlaying the video reveals the heartbreaking truth: their father had just passed away from a heart attack.

"The teacher didn't have the heart to tell them what happened," reads the caption, adding that the children only learned of their father's passing when their aunt arrived to collect them.

The caption ends with a plea for prayers and strength for the grieving siblings, identified as Azalea and her brothers.

The video, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times since it was posted on June 7, has touched a nerve with netizens, sparking an outpouring of condolences and offers of support for the family.

TikTok user mohdali81 commented: "Oh no, they are waving happily, not knowing what had happened. I cannot bear to watch this."

The teacher who posted the video replied: "I could not bear to tell them the truth, I waited for their neighbour to fetch them. The boys wailed when they received the news of their father's death. Too sad..."