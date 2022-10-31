 South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush

South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
Emergency workers standing beside a stretcher with the body of a victim of a Halloween stampede in Itaewon, Seoul.PHOTO: AFP
Oct 31, 2022 09:21 am

SEOUL – South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.

Mr Han made the remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.

In a news briefing on Sunday, officials, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to do everything they could to make South Korea safer.

But they offered little explanation for the lack of crowd control, what went wrong in the Itaewon alley and why the country has had recurring disasters.

Also on Sunday, the home minister, Mr Lee Sang-min, admitted that police were underprepared.

“The crowd this year was not worrisomely bigger, compared with past years,” he told reporters. “But our police forces were scattered to various protests across the city.” - REUTERS

Rescue workers work at the scene where a stampede killed more than 150 people in Itaewon, Seoul, on Oct 30, 2022.
World

We were just trying to stay alive: Singaporean in Seoul

Related Stories

South Korea cancels concerts, government briefings after Itaewon disaster

Halloween horror: Some unaware as music played on while others were dazed, injured or dead

'Oh my God, oh my God': 151 dead in Seoul Halloween horror

More On This Topic
How Halloween parties turned deadly in popular Seoul district
We were just trying to stay alive: S'porean caught in Itaewon crowd crush

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaACCIDENTSFESTIVALS/CELEBRATIONSCRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS