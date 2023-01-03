South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers

Travellers to South Korea from Hong Kong and Macau would be required to submit a negative result from a PCR test from Jan 7, 2023.

SEOUL - South Korea’s health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau, after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-Covid policies.

Effective Jan 7, travellers from Hong Kong and Macau would be required to submit a negative result from a PCR test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The decision comes after South Korea announced it will require travellers from China to take Covid-19 tests before departure and upon arrival in South Korea, joining the United States, Japan and other countries in taking new border measures amid concerns over a new wave of infections and mutations. - REUTERS