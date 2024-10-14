K-pop idols Hyuna and Yong Jun-hyung wed in private ceremony

K-pop idols Hyuna and Yong Jun-hyung have tied the knot nine months after going public with their relationship.

According to the South Korean media, the South Korean singers held their wedding at the mountainside resort of Samcheonggak in Seoul on Oct 11. It was a private ceremony attended by only family and close friends.

In photos and videos circulating on social media, Hyuna, 32, was wearing a white mini-dress with red shoes while Yong, 34, was dressed in a white jacket and dark pants.

Hyuna, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, was walked down the aisle by her father, before Yong took her hand and the couple recited their vows.

The wedding was attended by celebrities such as U-Know Yunho of K-pop duo TVXQ, singer-actress Uhm Jung-hwa and Jo Kwon of K-pop boy band 2AM.

Jo, 35, posted on Instagram Stories two photos of himself with Hyuna at the event, writing: “When I was in the second year of middle school at 15 years old, you were only in elementary school at 12 years old. Time flies. Be happy, Hyuna.”

Jo’s attendance also dispelled rumours that he and Hyuna had fallen out after she announced her relationship with Yong in January. Jo allegedly unfollowed Hyuna on Instagram, although he wrote on social media later that he was still in touch with her.

The news of Hyuna and Yong dating then had caused significant backlash for the couple, in particular Hyuna, whose fans disapproved of the relationship due to Yong’s past involvement in an illegal sex video scandal.

Yong announced his departure from K-pop boy band Highlight in 2019 after he was swept up in the controversy surrounding disgraced South Korean singer Jung Joon-young, who filmed videos of him having sex with women without their consent and shared the footage with others.

At the time, Yong admitted to receiving an illegally filmed video from Jung and participating in “inappropriate conversations” about the video. He was investigated and interviewed by the police, and eventually cleared of wrongdoing. He made his comeback with an EP titled Loner in 2022.

Yong previously collaborated with Hyuna on her debut solo single Change in 2010, when both of them were still at the South Korean agency Cube Entertainment.

Hyuna previously dated South Korean rapper Dawn, formerly of boy band Pentagon, for more than five years before they parted ways in November 2022.