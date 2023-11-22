South Korean prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for JMS cult leader charged with sexual assault

Jesus Morning Star founder Jeong Myeong-seok (left) is featured in the documentary series In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

South Korean prosecutors are seeking a 30-year jail term for Jeong Myeong-seok, leader of the scandal-clad religious organisation Jesus Morning Star (JMS).

Yonhap News Agency reported on Nov 21 that Jeong has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting two female JMS followers multiple times between February 2018 and September 2021, and molesting another South Korean female follower.

During the court hearing, prosecutors also asked that Jeong undergo 500 hours of a sexual therapy programme, and for him to wear an ankle monitor for 20 years.

Jeong was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 10-year jail term for raping female JMS followers and embezzling funds from the group.

More sexual assault allegations were levelled against Jeong after his release, including those that were shown in the Netflix documentary series In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, that was released in March.

The documentary series features four South Korean cult leaders, including Jeong, and recount the experiences of former followers of these religious organisations.