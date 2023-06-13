Student who scored 11As in SPM accepts mother's death as test from Allah

It’s as if his mother waited for the good news before she breathed her last breath.

A Malaysian student learnt that he had scored 11 straight As for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) – equivalent to the O-Level exams in Singapore – when results were released on June 8.

But Muhammad Syahril Saidi, from Kelantan, was unable to collect his own results as he was taking care of his bedridden mother.

The 18-year-old, the youngest of six siblings, had been taking care of Faridah Ismail, 53, since 2019 when she suffered a stroke.

Syahril’s teachers paid a visit to his home on June 9, with his results and a congratulatory bouquet in hand.

“I did not set a target to achieve all As, but in the end, my mother smiled when she found out about my results," Syahril said.

His mother died on June 10, reported the New Straits Times.

In a TikTik video, Syahril, whose father had died in 2012, can be seen showing his results to his mother on June 9, while others gathered around the bed.

@alllyyy099 Anak yang sangat hebat! Walaupun tiada ayah dirimu tetap kuat. Pengorbananmu dibalas cash.Kisah yang sangat menjadi inspirasi. Dan Semoga Allah memudahkan urusan anak ini🩵. ♬ Backsound Islami Sedih

Syahril’s story also gained the attention of Bachok’s Member of Parliament Syahir Sulaiman, who posted about the outstanding student on Facebook.

Mr Syahir was also present at the mother’s funeral on June 11.

Syahril said he accepted his mother's death as a test from Allah. “I accept that mother has left us forever," he said.