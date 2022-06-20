Suspect killed in shootout as KL cops round up robbery gang

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR) - A male member of a gang, responsible for at least 15 robberies and break-in cases, was killed during a shootout with the police during a raid on a condominium in Salak Selatan.

In the raids on Saturday (June 18), police also arrested seven men and a woman.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the dead gang member had been previously detained for 26 other cases involving robbery, murder and arson since 2004.

"We seized a hand grenade and a pistol from the premises," he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on Monday (June 20).

Comm Azmi said further investigations led to the arrests of seven men and a woman aged between 28 and 67 in raids conducted in several locations in the Klang Valley between Saturday and Monday.

"We also seized another pistol in Klang. The arrests were possible based on an investigation of a robbery at a house in Tasik Sri Permaisuri Cheras on Nov 11 last year, involving RM693,000 (S$218,455) in losses," he said.

Comm Azmi said the suspects had various prior criminal records involving robbery and murder.

"One of them had a record of over 40 crimes.

"We believe the gang was responsible for at least 15 robberies and house break-in cases in the Klang Valley.

"They have been operating since 2009," he said, adding that police would conduct more operations when they obtain new leads.

"We urge those with information on the case to contact the CID operation centre at 03-2146 0685, investigating officer Asst Supt Mohd Hasni Hussin at 019-998 4444, KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station," he said.