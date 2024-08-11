Terengganu man spends entire salary, lies about being robbed

Afraid of angering his wife, a 65-year-old security guard in the Malaysian state of Terengganu lied to the police that he had been robbed, after spending his entire salary and lending money to a female friend.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the man claimed on Aug 10 that he was robbed on his way home by two Rohingya men with weapons, after he withdrew money at a petrol station in Kijal – a town in Terengganu’s Kemaman district.

He claimed that on his way home to Teluk Kalong town, his car was stopped by a Rohingya man who asked for help to take his friend, who was lying down, to a clinic.

“He claimed that when he got out of the vehicle, the Rohingya man pointed a knife at his back, while the man who was lying down stood up and pointed a machete at his stomach,” Kemaman police chief Hanyan Ramlan was quoted by NST as saying.

The security guard reportedly said that the two men took RM1,100 (S$330) from his pocket before taking off on a motorcycle.

He later admitted that the robbery never happened, following an investigation.

“He made the false report because he was desperate and afraid to tell his wife that he had spent his entire salary, including their living expenses,” said Superintendent Hanyan.

According to NST, the case is being investigated under Section 182 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for giving a public servant information known to be false.