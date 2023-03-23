Thai man travels 300km with cats in sidecar back to hometown

A Thai man travelled some 300km from Bangkok to Korat with his 11 cats in tow on a motorcycle, attracting praise and “likes” from cat lovers online.

Choowong Thepkoh, 65, who sells amulets and other knick knacks at flea markets in Bangkok, had travelled to Korat to sell his goods at a popular annual flea market.

Choowong also hails from Korat, and wanted to bring his “kids,” or his cats, to visit his birthplace.

Facebook page, Kingdom of Tigers – dedicated to cat lovers, and whose followers know of Choowong as an ardent fan of cats – raised funds to buy the man a sidecar motorcycle, so he could travel with his feline friends.

On Friday, March 17, the page also urged its followers to donate cat food to Choowong as he was about to travel to Korat.

In an interview, Choowong revealed that he left his hometown 26 years ago, and worked in flea markets in and around Bangkok to support himself and the cats that he would adopt over the years.

All of his cats were strays, he said, and he would often bring them along everywhere he went.

He also shared their names: Thong Kwak, Thong Ek, Thong K, Thong Daeng, Thong Kam, Thong Heng, Thong Pradab, Si Nuan, Si Som, Si Suay, and Si Baitong.

“Someone once offered to buy Thong Kwak for 20,000 baht ($780), but I refused to sell, fearing that the person would one day become bored of him and abandon him. I want to take care of him until the day he dies.”

Choowong said he was grateful to everyone who supported him and his cats. He received a lot of cat food from people he met along the way.