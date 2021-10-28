World

TikTok trend alert: smashed McDonald's ice cream cones

Indonesian TikTok users have started sharing their own versions of "eskrim geprek" or smashed ice cream.PHOTO: TIKTOK
FARAH DALEY
Oct 28, 2021 09:43 pm

From dalgona coffee to baked feta pasta, netizens are always eager to try new fads and give their reviews on them.

Indonesian TikTok users have started sharing their versions of "eskrim geprek" or smashed ice cream.

All you need is a vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone (McDonald's cones are most popular), a container and a spoon.

After smashing the ice cream and cone in the container you may enjoy it as is or sprinkle biscuits, M&M's or whatever your heart desires on top.

Although sweets are recommended, some TikTok users have added ayam geprek (smashed chicken) and sambal to their smashed cones which is probably not for everyone.

Would you try this?

@hungryfever

Literally kena racyun TikTok 🍦🍦🍦 #menuviral #eskrimgeprek #mcd

♬ Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - BTS
@siscakohl

BIKIN ES KRIM GEPREK DI RUMAH CHECK!😋🍦❤️ bersama adikku @aliyyah.kohl #fyp @mitoelectronic @mitochiba.id @steincookware #mito #steincookware

♬ The Blue Danube - Western Horizon Productions

 

