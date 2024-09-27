Tourists avoid Chiang Mai as Thailand warns of more floods

Thai soldiers evacuating residents from their flooded houses in the tourist city of Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, on Sept 26.

BANGKOK – The flooding triggered by the overflowing of the Ping River in Chiang Mai’s Mueang district is worse than in 2011, Nation TV reported on Sept 26.

The surge in the river flooded residences and commercial zones in the district on the night of Sept 25, including San Pa Khoi Market and the Charoen Prathet and Night Bazaar neighbourhoods.

At least 2,000 households were expected to be affected by the flooding, especially those in and around the Night Bazaar, where water levels exceeded 1m.

Street vendors struggled to keep their products out of the water, while small vehicles were unable to pass the section of road from Nong Hoi to Nawarat Bridge.

A month of flooding in northern Thailand has led to a low tourism season in Chiang Mai in 2024, with tourists cancelling plans and avoiding the entire region, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai.

The council said other affected areas include the outer district of Mae Rim, known for its natural parks and adventure tourism. Attractions in the area were temporarily closed.

Chiang Mai already lost months of tourism revenue during the smog season in early 2024, the news outlet reported.

The flood crisis in 2024 is severe and similar to that of 2011, according to Mr Wirach Ploythong, owner of Weiyngphing woodcraft store in the night bazaar neighbourhood, who said his store was already inundated.

Although he managed to move some items to higher ground, he could not assess the extent of the damage.

Chiang Mai News warned motorists on its Facebook page to avoid using outbound Mahidol Road due to flooding at 7.40am local time on Sept 26. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK