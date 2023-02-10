Turn your vagina into a ‘sweet treat’? Experts caution against Kardashian’s vaginal gummies

The latest addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s health supplement line Lemme – Lemme Purr - has provoked backlash online from medical experts.

The 43-year-old reality TV star posted a video on Instagram, promoting the launch of her vaginal health gummies.

In the post she states: “Vaginal health is such an important part of a woman's overall wellbeing (and not talked about enough) which is why we are so excited to launch this.”

The caption adds that the gummies contain pineapple, Vitamin C, and “clinically studied” probiotics that “target vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste”.

Several medical professionals, however, took to social media to raise concerns about the product.

Gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible, Dr Jen Gunter, criticised the gummies on Instagram. She wrote: “Just another vaginal scam, and this one brought to you by the aspirational Kardashian empire.”

The bestselling author further challenged the notion that pineapples can alter the taste of one’s vagina.

A&E doctor Maddy Dann, a prominent TikToker with a million followers, shared her reservations about the gummies with BBC Newsbeat.

“Every person with a vulva or vagina is going to have a different odour, it's going to have a different scent, a different taste and a different amount of discharge,” she said.

As such, the 30-year-old stated that it would not be “realistic” for every woman “to have the same tasting, the same smelling, vagina or discharge”.

Dann also worried that women will be misguided into thinking that something “entirely normal” would become a problem, and opined that the gummies “probably won’t be useful for most people” as “there’s no such thing as an unclean vagina” because the vagina “self-cleans”.

The ultimate advice from Dann: “If your odour or your discharge changes, you need to see a GP or a gynaecologist – not a Kardashian."