Ugh, why?: Malaysian teens wash faces with toilet water as part of TikTok challenge

Videos of a pair of teenagers in Malaysia washing their faces with water from the toilet have been making the rounds recently, causing some netizens to cringe.

Apparently, the teens were each taking part in a challenge with other TikTokers, where the loser had to “wash their face with toilet water” as punishment.

In one TikTok stream, a teenage girl has her hands dipped inside a toilet bowl as another TikToker – on the other half of a split screen – eggs her on. She eventually splashes her face with the water three times.

In another TikTok stream, what appears to be the same girl from the first video is now the “winner” and watches on as a teenage boy reaches his hands into a squat toilet and cups water onto his face.

The videos, uploaded to Facebook by user Komandan Marco on July 15, appear to be screen recordings of TikTok live streams. It is unclear when the original live streams were broadcasted.

Not surprisingly, netizens were disgusted by the rather unhygienic acts, even if they were part of a challenge or for a few laughs.

"No matter how clean the toilet is, the water in it is not suitable for washing your face!" read one comment.