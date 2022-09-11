UK royals William, Kate, Harry and Meghan put on united front at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, greet people as they walk outside Windsor Castle.

LONDON - Britain's warring royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, reunited on Saturday to view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The two couples, all dressed in mourning black, put on a united front as they looked at the banks of flowers left since the queen’s death on Thursday aged 96.

The funeral will be held on Monday (Sept 19) at 10am GMT (6pm Singapore time). The queen's coffin will be taken from Scotland, where she died, to London on Tuesday.

She will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral, which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, it was William and Kate’s first outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, a title once held by William and Harry’s father and mother – the new King Charles III and his first wife, the late Princess Diana.

The sight of the two couples together – even if they separated to speak and shake hands with different sides of the cheering crowds – will likely spark talk of a reconciliation.

An unnamed royal source was quoted by British media saying that William “invited the Duke and Duchess (of Sussex – Harry and Meghan) to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier”.

Charles also offered what has been interpreted as a clear olive branch to Harry and Meghan, who quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to the United States.

In his first speech as king on Friday, Charles, 73, spoke of his love for his second son and daughter-in-law.

William, Harry, Kate and Meghan were once dubbed “the fab four”, with hopes they could together secure the monarchy’s appeal to younger generations.

But relations between them reportedly soured soon after former British Army captain Harry’s wedding to Meghan, a mixed-race American television actress, at Windsor in 2018.

Harry, 37, the following year admitted publicly that he and his brother were “on different paths” in the clearest indication the rumours of a split were true.

Extended stay

The two couples had last been seen together at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2020, just days before Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement.

From their sprawling Californian mansion they have made repeated public criticisms of life behind the palace walls, including claims of racism.

That prompted William, 40, to angrily insist that “we are very much not a racist family”.