UK shopkeeper traps knife-wielding robber until cops arrive

A sharp shopkeeper in England held an armed robber hostage under his store's shutters until the police arrived.

The robber's comical attempt to escape was captured on CCTV.

The intruder, Malcolm Trimble, 30, had walked into the shop, in Durham city, on May 12 carrying a large kitchen knife concealed in his sleeve before picking up a four-pack of lager and threatening the shopkeeper, reported the Daily Mail.

But the worker fled from the premises and held the door closed, trapping Trimble inside as he fought against the door.

He then calmly activated the security system to lower the shop's roller shutters.

Trimble then attempted an Indiana Jones-style slide to avoid the descending shutters, said the Daily Mail.

The intruder tried to slide under the shutters but missed. PHOTO: DURHAMPOLICE999/YOUTUBE

But his timing was bad - before he could break free, he ended up pinned to the floor, with his head inside the shop and his torso in the street.

He was unable to move as his head was pressed against the glass door with the weight of the shutters holding him down.

While the shopkeeper called the police, Trimble admitted he had been caught and opened a can of beer while waiting.

Officers arrived within three minutes and released the shutters. Then they promptly arrested him.

At Durham Crown Court on June 14, Trimble was jailed for three years and four months after admitting to attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson, of Durham Constabulary, joked: "To be honest, it was an open and shut case."