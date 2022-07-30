US boy, 7, dives to bottom of pool to save toddler

A seven-year-old is being hailed as a hero in the United States after helping to save a younger child from the bottom of a swimming pool.

Massiah Browne was with family members at his apartment complex pool in Sacramento, California, when he noticed the three-year-old, US media reports said over the past week.

Massiah, the son of professional boxer Marcus Browne, has been a strong swimmer since he was a toddler himself.

"I was just playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool," Massiah was quoted as saying. He added that he then "went to go get him".

He noticed that the toddler’s eyes and mouth were open.

Massiah alerted a 9-year-old relative, Savannah, and then dived down.

The pool is about 2m deep there.

Massiah, who did not know the toddler, pulled him up by the arms and Savannah helped to bring him out of the pool.

It was only then that adults got involved.

Some of them did CPR and by the time emergency services arrived, the boy was breathing again.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Massiah's mother, Ms Tiara Delvalle, described the rescue as a miracle. She later spoke to the toddler’s mother and said he was recovering.

Marcus Browne, a light heavyweight who was on the US team at the London Olympics in 2012, also found it incredible that his son had pulled it off.

"He's a good kid," said the boxer.