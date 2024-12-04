Leech entered toddler's bladder after she played in floodwater

Malaysia has recently been hit with one of its worst floods in decades, but some Malaysians seem to capitalise on this opportunity to have some fun.

A disturbing case involving a leech found inside a toddler’s bladder has gone viral on TikTok, sparking health concerns about the ongoing flood season in Malaysia.

In the TikTok video, which has amassed almost 1 million views, a doctor shares her experience of attending to a one-year old girl whose mother had taken her to the clinic as the toddler had been bleeding into her diaper.

The toddler was apparently playing in floodwaters without wearing a diaper and her parents sought medical attention after noticing their daughter was bleeding excessively.

Her diaper was filled with blood despite several changes, according to the doctor on her TikTok account @safwapasirtumboh.

Klinik Safwa Pasir Tumboh is located in Kelantan.

The clinic’s emergency team did not observe any visible wounds or injuries on the toddler but detected something moving in the girl’s bladder when they performed a scan — a leech.

The doctor ends her video clip with a warning to parents about the risks of allowing children to play in floodwaters, highlighting the presence of water-borne bacteria and parasites which pose health risks.

Many netizens in the comments were equally concerned, with one saying: “It’s scary to hear this."

Another wrote: "Then when we pointed out the danger of letting the kids play in the flood, we got criticised and told that we don't understand their situation."

This comment comes amid a backlash over several videos circulating online, showing Malaysian families treating the floodwaters like "water parks". Many netizens have criticised this behavior, expressing concern for the health risks involved.

A TikTok video posted by user @SY42W417 shows families, including children, swimming or wading through floodwaters in Kota Baru, Kelantan, as indicated by the location tag.

The video quickly sparked concern in the comment section, where netizens expressed alarm over the safety of the water.

One user pointed out the unhygienic conditions, noting, "The area near the shops has a lot of waste and rats, and yet they are swimming there."

Another shared a worrying experience, revealing that her children fell ill after playing in the floodwater: "I regret allowing my children to play in the floodwater. After the flood, all of them had fever, diarrhoea and vomiting."

This incident highlights the dangers of floodwater exposure, especially in light of the ongoing severe floods that have battered Malaysia, especially in the northeastern coast.

From Nov 26 to 30, some towns experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall, with five days of rain equaling six months' worth, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The floods have displaced thousands, leaving many vulnerable to waterborne diseases and other health risks.