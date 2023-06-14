Vegan family in Perth writes letter to neighbour complaining of ‘sickening’ smell of cooked meat

A plea from a vegan family in Australia seems to have backfired after netizens are calling them “entitled” for their rather brazzen request to their neighbours.

The vegan family penned a letter last month to their neighbours asking them to close the windows while cooking meat, claiming that the smell made them feel “sick and upset”.

A photo of the note was posted on the Hey Perth Facebook group on May 6.

It reads: Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking please. My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks.

The vegan family, who signed off as “Sarah, Wayne & kids”, sent the note in an envelope marked “Please take seriously”.

According to the caption of the Facebook post, the letter was submitted to the page by someone named Kylie from Burns Beach, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia.

Not surprisingly, netizens weren't impressed, accusing the family of being entitled and saying they should be the ones shutting their windows instead.

One user called the vegan family “entitled” and said that, in response, they would “fire up the smoker and do a 12-hour brisket”, along with a “sausage sizzle for lunch”.

Another remarked that if the family disliked the smell that much, they should be the ones closing their windows instead. “Stop pushing [your] food views on others,” she said.

In news sites that picked up the story, commenters went further. Even other vegans and vegetarians chose not to side with the family.

A self-professed vegetarian commented on The Independent‘s coverage of the incident, saying that while they also find the smell of meat unpleasant, they “respect the fact” that eating meat is “a perfectly normal human activity”, so they “just have to cope with that”.