 Wang Lei's son attacked by M'sian influencer during livestream in Penang, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Wang Lei's son attacked by M'sian influencer during livestream in Penang

Wang Lei's son attacked by M'sian influencer during livestream in Penang
SCREENGRABS via FACEBOOK
Nov 08, 2023 12:59 pm

A livestreamer in Malaysia was attacked while hosting a live show outside a shopping mall in Penang on Saturday (Nov 4), unravelling a longstanding dispute between two social media influencers.

The alleged victim, Louis, who goes by the moniker Sell Fish Boy, is the son of Wang Lei, an online fish seller and former Getai singer in Singapore.

Louis was doing a Facebook livestream at a Thai food street bazaar outside the Island88 shopping mall when the incident occurred in the evening.

A video of the incident uploaded on Facebook shows Malaysian influencer Nelson Phan approaching Louis as he was standing among a group of people.

Phan then gestured for the others to move away as he put his arm around Louis. When the latter tried to push Phan off, a kerfuffle ensued. 

In the video, after several minutes, Phan addresses the camera and says that the group needed a permit to be livestreaming overseas. 

In the videos, Pin Pin the dog is seen waiting patiently and running to the gate when a delivery man arrives.
World

Shih tzu in M’sia goes viral for collecting delivery parcels for owner

Related Stories

Malaysian singer Shila Amzah is ‘burned out’, unsure about career

Malaysian Queen offers to adopt two-year-old girl with werewolf syndrome, no nostrils

Single mum, Singaporean friend sentenced to 7 years’ jail for abusing, neglecting boy in Malaysia

Moments later, he then adds: "Wang Lei, I was actually waiting for you tonight, but you're lucky that your son was here instead." 

Phan also pulled out a packet of condoms and sanitary pads from his bag, and remarked that he had specially prepared them for Wang Lei. 

"I warned you before not to play with Malaysian women," Phan said.

According to Malaysian media reports, Phan was arrested for his involvement in the scuffle. 

Phan has gone public in recent times over his disapproval of Wang Lei, alledging that the latter has been committing “indecent acts" in Malaysia, reported Hype

On Monday, Wang Lei and Louis took to Facebook live to address the issue and refute Phan's claims. 

"Phan went to the police to say that [my son] attacked him. We were the victims, but yet you claim that we were the ones that caused trouble?" an agitated Wang Lei, 61, said. 

"The event organiser also got approval for us to livestream at the event," he added. 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiapenanglive streamingfishFIght