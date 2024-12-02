M'sian immigration officers at Causeway to wear body cams

The proposal will also add to the usage of quick response (QR) codes at the country’s entry points.

KUALA LUMPUR – Frontline immigration officers at entry points managing crossings with Singapore will soon wear body-worn cameras to curb corruption, said Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

The Deputy Home Minister said the proposal will add to the usage of quick response (QR) codes at the country’s entry points at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to address corruption allegations.

“As a starting point, the Home Ministry plans to equip frontline officers at entry counters, particularly at the BSI and KSAB.

“This initiative will be funded under the 13th Malaysia Plan, Rolling Plan,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Mr RSN Rayer during Question Time at Dewan Rakyat on Dec 2.

Mr Rayer had asked the Home Ministry to explain claims that a university student was charged RM5 (S$1.50) as payment for a passport’s plastic cover when collecting a new passport.

Mr Rayer had also asked if immigration officers would be equipped with body-worn cameras to reduce corruption and abuse of power and to ensure that the government’s initiatives and aspirations to reduce the risk of corruption will be achieved.

Regarding the issue raised about immigration officers selling plastic passport covers, the Deputy Home Minister explained that it should be noted that the sale of passport covers was optional and was entirely up to the discretion of travellers.

Mr Shamsul Anuar said that to improve a smooth operation at entry points, the Home Ministry has agreed to implement the QR code system, at major entry points.

“This decision was made during the special committee meeting to address congestion at the Johor Causeway (Meeting No 2/2024) held on Nov 18, which was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister.

“This decision was also endorsed by the Johor state government.

“The main advantage of using the QR code system is the significant reduction in clearance time, from 15 to 30 seconds with conventional autogates, to just five seconds using the QR code system.

“Furthermore, for motorcyclists entering Johor, there will be no need to remove helmets for immigration checks. The enhanced T-Zone control system will allow for more efficient monitoring,” said Mr Shamsul Anuar. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK