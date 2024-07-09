Woman, 92, scales 2m-tall gate to escape China nursing home

The director of the nursing home said the woman suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease.

A video of a 92-year-old woman in eastern China has gone viral after she was seen in the footage scaling a 2.15m-tall gate to flee her nursing home in Shandong province.

In the video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the senior citizen skilfully grabs the top of the metal gate, and after finding her footing, she hauls her body up and carefully swirls herself over the gate, landing on the side of freedom with a perfect 10 – all done in 24 seconds.

The video was shared on July 4 and has since racked up more than 1.25 million views.

The director of the nursing home in Yantai city said the woman suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease, reported Chinese newspaper The Paper.

The 1.6m-tall woman, who has a keen interest in exercise and climbing, was eventually found in the vicinity of the nursing home by its staff, he added.

92岁老人身手利落翻出养老院大门，从起步到落地仅用二十多秒，养老院：老人患有阿尔兹海默症 Posted by 吴际 on Sunday, July 7, 2024

Her agile moves that belied her age led Chinese netizens to express their amazement at her athletic ability.

But some netizens raised concerns for her safety, with one Weibo user writing that she felt uneasy and scared that the woman would fall as she watched the video.

“At her age, a fall from climbing can be fatal,” said one user.

Others were impressed by her endurance and agility and joked about their own vigour, or the lack of it.

“Her fitness level is better than those born in 1992,” said one Weibo user.

Another wrote: “92 years old? I couldn’t even climb over it when I was 29.”