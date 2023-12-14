Woman in Australia charged for stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts

The woman was caught on CCTV lingering near the van before getting into it and driving off.

It was a rather "glazen" theft in the middle of the night.

A 28-year-old woman in north-west of Sydney, Australia, on Nov 29 jumped into a van carrying 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts and drove off.

The van was standing idle as the worker delivered doughnuts to the 7-Eleven store on Pennant Hills Road in Carlingford.

A closed circuit television footage showed a woman lingering near the van before getting into it and driving off.

Police received a call about the theft shortly after, at about 3.30am.

On Dec 8, the van was found abandoned at a carpark in Parramatta. The doughnuts were still in the van, but had gone bad.

“About 11am, officers attached to Police Transport Command arrested a 28-year-old woman at St Marys Railway Station,” a police spokesperson said on Dec 14.

The woman was taken to Penrith Police Station. She was charged with a number of offences and refused bail.

No, she is not part of a ring.