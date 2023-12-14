 Woman in Australia charged for stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman in Australia charged for stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts

Woman in Australia charged for stealing van carrying 10,000 doughnuts
The woman was caught on CCTV lingering near the van before getting into it and driving off.PHOTO: 9NEWS
Dec 14, 2023 05:16 pm

It was a rather "glazen" theft in the middle of the night.

A 28-year-old woman in north-west of Sydney, Australia, on Nov 29 jumped into a van carrying 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts and drove off.

The van was standing idle as the worker delivered doughnuts to the 7-Eleven store on Pennant Hills Road in Carlingford.

A closed circuit television footage showed a woman lingering near the van before getting into it and driving off.

Police received a call about the theft shortly after, at about 3.30am.

On Dec 8, the van was found abandoned at a carpark in Parramatta. The doughnuts were still in the van, but had gone bad.

Josh Taylor fell headlong into the hole.
World

Man buried alive in Australian beach in critical condition

Related Stories

I was paid RM1 million to keep silent, says Malaysian ex-cop convicted in murder of Mongolian model

Bouncy castle firm charged over child deaths in tragic 2021 accident in Australia

Aussie cop who pointed gun at colleague over Top Gun spoiler convicted

“About 11am, officers attached to Police Transport Command arrested a 28-year-old woman at St Marys Railway Station,” a police spokesperson said on Dec 14.

The woman was taken to Penrith Police Station. She was charged with a number of offences and refused bail.

No, she is not part of a ring.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Australiadoughnutstheft