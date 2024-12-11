S'pore man, 27, remains in custody in Australia for alleged murder

The case involves an incident that happened in Carlisle, a suburb in Perth, on May 24.

A 27-year-old Singaporean man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a cyclist with his car in Perth in May will remain in custody in Australia.

Ng Jing Kai appeared at the Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Dec 11 via video-link from Hakea Prison – a maximum security facility in Canning Vale, Western Australia.

No plea was entered at the hearing, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court of Western Australia told The Straits Times.

With no bail application made, Ng Jing Kai, who was charged with murdering the 48-year-old victim in a suspected act of vigilantism, will remain behind bars.

His case will next be heard in Feb 19, 2025, the spokesperson said.

Ng is said to have approached the cyclist over a property dispute at around 1.45pm that day while driving a grey Kia Carnival.

There were several other people – believed to be Ng’s family and friends – in the car with him at the time of the incident.

Ng allegedly hit the cyclist with his car, causing him to be dragged by the vehicle for more than 30m. The cyclist who sustained critical injuries, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he died.

Ng was questioned by the police and charged with one count of murder the same day.

Australian media outlets reported that investigators cordoned off Jupiter Street, which is adjacent to Lion Street, and directed motorists and pedestrians away. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

At a press conference the next day, Detective Inspector David Gorton from the Western Australia Police Force’s major crime division told the Australian media that the police were probing a possible property dispute between the parties.

“We are looking into what we believe was an incident the previous day. We believe that might have involved a personal property item,” he said.

It was previously reported that Ng was a mathematics tutor with Indigo Education Group.

Those convicted of murder in Western Australia can get life imprisonment.