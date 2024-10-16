TwoSet Violin ‘ending our chapter’ after 11 years

Australian violin duo TwoSet Violin, comprising violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, looked to have bidden farewell to their fans.

“This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin,” they wrote on Instagram and Facebook on Oct 14, sharing several past and present photos of them together.

“It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kind of surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.

“Thank you for all the laughs, the genuine encounters in real life and all the special moments we’ve had with you online and offline.”

The Taiwan-born violinists posted a red heart emoji on their X account.

In 2013, Yang, now 32, and Chen, now 31, decided to form TwoSet Violin to make funny videos about life as classical musicians, which they posted on social media.

They took the internet by storm in recent years, winning new fans of classical music with its easy-going, often humorous videos.

They have more than seven million followers across various social media channels, including 4.34 million subscribers on YouTube.

The duo even have their own clothing line, TwoSet Apparel, which includes T-shirts, hoodies and skirts.

However, there are now only 29 videos left on their YouTube channel and two posts left on their Instagram account, with just three posts each on the personal Instagram accounts of Yang and Chen.

On the Instagram account of TwoSet Apparel, there was a post which began with “TwoSetters, it’s time to say goodbye…”

“It’s been 11 years since TwoSet Violin started, and nine years since we launched TwoSet Apparel,” they wrote. “What began as a fun way to share our love for music and humour has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Over the years, we’ve loved seeing TwoSet Apparel become a symbol of this incredible community.”

They added: “Now, with a mix of gratitude and nostalgia, we’re announcing the finale of this chapter for TwoSet Apparel. To celebrate, we’re having our 11th Anniversary Sale – your last chance to grab your favourite pieces before we say goodbye.”