 Woman begs for harassment to stop after receiving AI-edited pics of herself nude, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman begs for harassment to stop after receiving AI-edited pics of herself nude

Woman begs for harassment to stop after receiving AI-edited pics of herself nude
SCREENGRABS: RACHE.IZH/TIKTOK
May 09, 2023 05:39 am

A Tik Tok user is pleading with anonymous posters to stop using artificial intelligence to generate fake nude images of her.

In a video posted on April 27, which has since been viewed over 1.4 million times, TikTok user Rachel (@rache.lzh) is in tears as she shares how an Instagram user sent her pictures she had posted on her account. The photos were edited using AI to produce pornographic images.

“It was pictures of me that I had posted fully clothed, completely clothed. And they had put them through some editing AI program to edit me naked,” Rachel says. “They basically photoshopped me naked.”

The next day, she received “dozens of DMs” containing AI-edited nude images, this time without a watermark.

“So this person paid to have the watermark removed and started distributing it like it was real.”

She explains that the AI added tattoos to her body and inaccurately adjusted her proportions.

“If anyone has ever seen an actual picture or video of me they’ll know that I’m not built like that,” she says. “I don’t even have a tattoo along my lower stomach.”

“I’m just letting you know that anything you see of me is edited or fake. I don’t have any content, I don’t sell content. None of that is real.”

@rache.lzh5

u deserve nothing

♬ original sound - rach

The TikTok user first posted a video about the AI-produced images on April 23, which she has since taken down following a barrage of comments that she says “made me want to throw up.”

“The first time I tried to post about this, I was like, ‘It’s not real by the way,’ (but) the comments were so disgusting. Like actually vile, they made me want to throw up multiple times.”

