Woman in Penang arrested for splashing Down syndrome man with hot water in lift

Video footage of a woman splashing water on a man in an apartment building lift.

GEORGE TOWN – Police in Penang have detained a 39-year-old woman for splashing hot water on a man with Down syndrome in a lift.

Malaysian police said the woman was arrested at 9.20pm in the apartment building in Bayan Lepas where she lives.

She is being investigated for assault.

The 33-year-old man was splashed with hot water in the building lift when he was returning to his apartment on the 16th floor.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with many criticising the woman’s actions.

A Balik Pulau police spokesman said in the incident that occurred at about 9.20am, the victim’s younger sister had informed the police, claiming that her brother was splashed with acid by the woman in the lift.

“The victim lives with his 23-year-old sister and other siblings in the same apartment.

“Despite being a person with a disability, the victim can speak well,” he said.

The spokesman said the cause of the incident couldn’t be determined as the victim never interacted with the suspect and there were no prior misunderstandings.

He said the suspect lives in the same apartment with the victim.

He said the incident happened in the lift when the victim was on his way to his unit on the 16th floor.

“Based on CCTV footage during the incident, only the victim and the suspect were present in the elevator,” he said.

The victim was taken to Penang Hospital for treatment.

Medical officers confirmed that he suffered burns on the front and back of the right side of his body due to exposure to hot water and not acid as claimed. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK