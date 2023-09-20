Woman scatters brother’s ashes into packed Ibiza club pool, sparking outrage on social media

In the video, the woman is seen dancing along to the music as she scatters what appears to be grey dust into the pool.

A woman, who scattered her late brother’s ashes into a swimming pool at a club in Ibiza in Spain, has sparked a backlash on social media.

In a video posted on social media in September, the unidentified woman is seen standing in a shallow pool and scattering what appears to be grey dust from a small bottle into the pool.

The video is accompanied by the text: “Just me sprinkling my brother about Ushuaia”.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing along to the music in the background as she pours. She is among partygoers at the outdoor location. She later smiles, laughs and continues to dance.

The pool was identified to be at popular outdoor beach club Ushuaia Ibiza in Ibiza, a popular party island. Parties at the club have featured famous DJs such as David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

The video later circulated on social media.

It was first posted on TikTok, reported the New York Post on Sept 16. The video was then shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Social media users expressed disgust and called for the woman to be arrested.

A user on TikTok said that her act was “messed up”.

Another TikTok user said the woman was “disgusting” and that she should not have scattered the ashes into the pool as people were in it.

Some users on both X and TikTok said the woman should be arrested.

Another user wrote on X: “Human ash is probably the last thing to worry about in a pool in Ibiza.”