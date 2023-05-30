Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore for #BeSIUPER weekend on June 2 and 3

Cristiano Ronaldo met students during his July 2019 visit to Singapore to support the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore from Friday to Saturday for what is dubbed a #BeSIUPER weekend.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who made a US$200 million (S$270.4 million) move to Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in January 2023, will be in town to support a series of youth scholarships established by long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim.

On Friday, the 38-year-old will share more about his #BeSIUPER mindset with over 200 beneficiaries of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship, which is aimed at highlighting sustainability awareness and protection of the environment.

Born from his ‘SIU’ celebration at games, #BeSIUPER is Ronaldo’s encouragement to youth to cultivate a positive and winning attitude.

In 2020, Singaporean businessman Lim donated $10 million to start the scholarship with the National Parks Board (NParks) to help youth from less privileged backgrounds to pursue their interests and develop their skills in landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science. It has since handed out 537 study awards worth $1.3 million to students from the Institutes of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and local universities.

On Saturday, the Portuguese striker will meet over 1,000 young people to support the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

Aside from speaking to them, he is expected to join some young footballers in a friendly game of Padel Ball – a racket sport that is played in doubles on an enclosed court that is slightly smaller than a tennis court – at the Fun Fest event at the Marine Parade Cluster.

Ronaldo’s visit is organised by Mint Media Sports, which owns image rights for international stars like Ronaldo.