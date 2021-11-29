Evergreen Vardy bags brace as Foxes revel in the snow

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reminded Watford manager Claudio Ranieri of his enduring quality even in his mid-30s, scoring twice at the King Power Stadium in a 4-2 win against the Hornets last night.

Ranieri, who famously won the English Premier League title with unfancied Leicester in 2016, received a rapturous reception on his emotional first return to the stadium as an opposition manager since leaving the club in 2017.

Midfielder James Maddison gave Leicester an early lead when he capitalised on a mistake by William Troost-Ekong, only for Josh King to level from the penalty spot in the 30th minute after Wilfred Ndidi brought down Emmanuel Dennis in the area.

Leicester regained the lead four minutes later when Vardy lifted the ball over goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann from an angle and the 34-year-old striker grabbed his second three minutes before the break when he glanced in Maddison's corner.

Dennis pulled a goal back just after the hour when he robbed Timothy Castagne to race through and chip over Kasper Schmeichel, but Ademola Lookman scored from close range to restore the home side's two-goal cushion.

Brentford heaped the pressure on Rafael Benitez by beating Everton 1-0 to secure their first EPL win since early October, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Ivan Toney.