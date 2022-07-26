French defender Mukiele announces Leipzig departure, move to PSG likely

Nordi Mukiele celebrates after Leipzig won the German Cup final against SC Freiburg on May 21, 2022.

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Defender Nordi Mukiele will leave RB Leipzig after four years, he said on Tuesday (July 26), with a move to French powerhouses Paris St-Germain widely expected to be completed soon.

The 24-year-old France international joined the Bundesliga side in 2018 and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals while also winning the German Cup this year, the club's first major trophy.

"I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me," he said on social media.

"You made me feel (at) home since the very first day I arrived and it is with (a) heavy heart that I leave today. I want to thank everyone involved at the club that help us reach our goals on a daily basis."

Mukiele is reportedly close to signing a multi-year deal with Ligue 1 giants PSG despite interest from other clubs, including English Premier League team Chelsea.