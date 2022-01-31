Man U say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim
MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday (Jan 30).
The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.
"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.
The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they"do not condone violence of any kind".
Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
In keeping with police practice they did not name the suspect.
“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault,” the police said in a statement.
Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season.
The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now