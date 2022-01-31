Man U say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim

Mason Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season.

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday (Jan 30).

The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they"do not condone violence of any kind".

Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

In keeping with police practice they did not name the suspect.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault,” the police said in a statement.

The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.