Man United set to appoint Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United are close to appointing former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager on a six-month deal, reported various media outlets last night.

The German, 63, will leave his job as head of sports and development at Locomotiv Moscow to take over United hot seat, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday.

The Athletic reported that a two-year consultancy role with the Red Devils will follow the six-month stint.

Rangnick is seen as the "godfather" of modern coaching in Germany, and his pressing philosophy has inspired many, such as Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp.

He also coached various German clubs including Hoffenheim, Schalke and Stuttgart and was sporting director at Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. In the process, he also worked with Thomas Tuchel, Ralph Hasenhuettl and Julian Nagelsmann.

But Rangnick will not be in the dugout for Sunday's English Premier League game at Tuchel's Chelsea due to work permit issues. Michael Carrick will continue taking charge.