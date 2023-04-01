Man United's Bruno Fernandes rewards fan who messaged him for 300 days

Bruno Fernandes has given a fan his signed shirt after the fan messaged him on social media for 300 days consecutively.

LONDON – Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes knows that in sport persistence is the key to success, and the Portuguese midfielder surprised a fan who messaged him on social media for 300 days consecutively by promising him a signed shirt on a video call.

“I saw you tweet (me for) around 280 days and said to myself that if he (reaches) 300 days then I will send him a shirt,” Fernandes said on Twitter in February.

But a month and a half later he went even further and decided to present the fan with the shirt he would gift him on a video call on Friday.

“I appreciate all the support you’ve been giving me, obviously for the club too, and that’s why I want to give you my shirt,” Fernandes said in the call with the fan, which was posted to his social media channels.

“I make sure this is a league shirt, this is one that I have used, so it is not a shirt that I bought from the club (merchandise store). I hope I can see you one day at Old Trafford, I would like to invite you whenever you want.”

The surprised supporter could not hide his delight after answering the call, saying: “I can’t even express the feeling, Bruno, I’m so happy, this is like a dream come true for me.”

He may soon be wearing the shirt to a game at Old Trafford which Fernandes has invited him to.

“One day I’ll be there. I want to see you playing for us for many years to come, I should be able to witness you play there,” he added.

“Thank you for taking this time. That’s what I want to thank you for right now. I really appreciate what you did now.”

After 300 days of tweeting me I finally managed to speak to Blessed… I think he was surprised 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Y5qUEUkNy — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 31, 2023

Fernandes was not the only one going the extra mile, as United manager Erik ten Hag has also shown a kind gesture to Simon Peach, a United correspondent with the Press Association.

Peach had earlier in March documented a rough trip home from Old Trafford when he was stuck in traffic in the heavy snow for about 10 hours.

On Friday at his press conference to preview United’s game against Newcastle on Sunday, ten Hag presented Peach with a signed copy of a book titled “SAS Survival Guide: The Ultimate Guide To Surviving Anywhere” with the words: “For next time... stay safe Simon!” — REUTERS