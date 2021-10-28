Marseille fan jailed for stadium fracas
A Marseille fan has been sentenced to two years in prison after incidents outside the Velodrome during last Sunday's visit of Paris Saint-Germain that left a police officer injured, the local prosecutor's office said yesterday.
During the first half, "hundreds of people tried to enter" the stadium even though the gates had been closed, requiring the intervention of the police, who fired tear gas after an officer was injured "in the face".
In total, 21 people were arrested and 17 taken into custody, charged with damage, possession of rockets and violence or insult or resisting police officers. In cases heard on Monday, one of the six defendants was handed a two-year sentence. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now