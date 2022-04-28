Mino Raiola's agency says death reports 'fake news'

Football "super agent" Mino Raiola's agency would not reveal his whereabouts nor whether he was sick.

MILAN (AFP) - Reports that football "super agent" Mino Raiola has died are "fake news", his agency told AFP on Thursday (April 28) after Italian media widely claimed that he had passed away aged 54.

When asked by AFP whether the reports were true, Raiola's agency said: "Mino is not dead, the stories are fake news".

The agency would not reveal Raiola's whereabouts nor whether he was sick.

Raiola, whose clients include World Cup winner Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and one of world football's hottest new properties, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, is one of the sport's biggest agents and most controversial characters.

He has been accused of inflating player salaries to unsustainable levels and has been embroiled in controversy over commissions made on transfers.

In October 2016 former Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta said that Raiola earned €27 million (S$39.4 million) from the sale of France international Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United that summer.

Football Leaks claimed that Raiola had received €49 million from three parties in the then world record €105 million-euro transfer.