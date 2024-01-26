M'sia man sold motorbike to support national team in Qatar

Mr Derrick Gan sold his motorbike and made his way to Qatar.

Patriotic, die-hard football fan Derrick Gan from Melaka went all out to show his support for the national team at Asian Cups in Qatar.

Just before New Year, Mr Gan put his motorbike up for sale in a Facebook post, writing in Malay that he was "looking for fund to go to Qatar".

Sold the bike for RM4,500 ($1,277) he did and Mr Gan got himself a spot at the stadium to watch live the nail-biting match on Jan 25.

When Malaysia led South Korea 2-1 in the knockout round, Mr Gan was caught on camera crying openly, his arms in the air, as he was overcome with emotions.

Facebook page GTR Burger posted a screenshot of the weeping Mr Gan and shared the story of how he had sold his motorbike to fly to Qatar and support the national team.

GTR Burger also shared in a comment that it was informed by a bank representative that the bank would buy the motorbike from whomever Mr Gan had sold it to and return the vehicle to him.

Although underdogs Malaysia failed to advance with the 3-3 draw, Malaysians online have lauded the national team's performance and more than a thousand netizens have commented on Mr Gan's post, praising him for his dedication.

