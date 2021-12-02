Newcastle must make EPL history to avoid the drop

Newcastle United must now do what no other team in English Premier League history has achieved if they are to avoid relegation - survive after failing to win any of their first 14 games.

A 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Norwich City yesterday morning (Singapore time) extended their winless run and new manager Eddie Howe knows the situation is becoming critical.

Only three other teams in the EPL era have failed to win any of their opening 14 games - Swindon Town (1993/94), Queens Park Rangers (2012/13) and Sheffield United (2020/21) - and all were relegated.

The Magpies made things difficult for themselves when Ciaran Clark was sent off in the ninth minute. But they still managed to take the lead via a Callum Wilson spot-kick on 61 minutes before Teemu Pukki equalised 18 minutes later.