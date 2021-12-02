Romero out till next year with ‘serious’ injury: Conte

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has suffered a "very serious" thigh injury and will not return until January or February next year, manager Antonio Conte said yesterday.

Romero picked up the injury while playing for Argentina in last month's World Cup qualifier against Brazil and missed Spurs' last two matches. Spurs are set to play nine matches in all competitions this month.

"The news is not positive, not good. Because the injury is serious and I think it will take time before we see him again," Conte told reporters ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) English Premier League home game against Brentford.

"Surely next year and we need to check his injury week by week. Now he's trying to recover, he needs a long time. It's a pity because he's an important player for us but the injury is very serious.

"January, February - I don't know but 2021 is finished (for him) to play."

Conte said midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who also suffered an injury during last month's international break, was in better shape.

"My expectation is to see him the day after we play Brentford. He has started to work, Gio is another player we need to exploit, he's a good player," Conte said.

Spurs, seventh in the league on 19 points after 12 games, have had a mixed start under Conte, winning two of their four games in all competitions since the Italian's appointment.