 Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG

Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG
Ronaldo missed the first two domestic games for Al Nassr after being suspended.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 17, 2023 06:43 am

RIYADH - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi’s PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.

The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year’s World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.

The highly anticipated showdown, which reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests, will take place in Riyadh on Thursday.

The bidding for a VIP “Beyond Imagination” ticket to the match has already topped 10 million riyals (S$3.52 million) in an auction that is set to end on Tuesday.

Ronaldo missed the first two domestic games for Al Nassr after being suspended by England’s Football Association for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.

Al Nassr's new signing Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Saudi Pro League debut on Jan 22.
Football

Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi World Cup bid

Related Stories

Ronaldo to earn €400 million in Saudi, says club source

World Cup memorabilia proves a big draw for football fans in Qatar

Ronaldo says dedication to Portugal unchanged but will 'let time be a good adviser'

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Arab team earlier this month on a deal until 2025 estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros (S$285.95 million).

Ronaldo is set to make his first competitive appearance in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday when Al Nassr host Al Ettifaq. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Al Nassr say Ronaldo has no clause in contract to support Saudi World Cup bid
Football: Ronaldo to earn €400 million in Saudi, says club source

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

cristiano ronaldoSaudi ArabiaLionel messi