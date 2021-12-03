Spurs are my biggest challenge: Conte
Antonio Conte said being Tottenham Hotspur manager is the biggest challenge of his career so far and that the club are paying the price for letting standards slip over the years.
Spurs, who play Brentford this morning (Singapore time), have won two of their four games in all competitions since Conte took charge last month.
"(This is) my biggest challenge, yes," Conte said.
"I have a lot of enthusiasm...
"The club, in the last years, has been slipping. If I compare Tottenham to when I was in Chelsea, Tottenham was very, very competitive, was a really, really strong team." - REUTERS
